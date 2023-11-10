DeWine condemns antisemitic incidents at OSU, calls on state patrol for extra patrols

Gov. Mike DeWine has asked the Ohio State Highway Patrol to help provide extra patrols at Ohio State University following the report of antisemitic incidents.

“Two antisemitic incidents have occurred in the past 24 hours against Ohio State students,” the governor said Friday. “We will not tolerate hate and violence on our college campuses or anywhere in Ohio. These are despicable acts, and as governor, I will ensure that the state continues our efforts to protect all Ohio students.”

DeWine called on troopers to assist OSU police and Columbus police in providing additional patrols around campus.

“These patrols will begin immediately and will assist in ensuring the students and public in and around the university area safe,” he said.

OSU acting President Peter J. Mohler shared a message with the university addressing the incidents.

On Thursday two students were assaulted near 15th Avenue and High School, according to the statement. One of the students was treated at the Wexner Medical Center and has been released.

The Hillel Wexner Jewish Center was also vandalized on Thursday.

“We are working with the Columbus Division of Police and have offered every resource Ohio State has available to assist with their investigations into both of these matters,” Mohler wrote. “We have a significant number of cameras and license plate readers in these areas. It is early in both investigations and at this point it is unclear if Ohio State students are responsible for either of these incidents.”

He added that while people may be hurting due to attacks in Israel and Gaza, the university will not tolerate any violations of OSU policy or the law.

“This includes but is not limited to antisemitism, bigotry, Islamophobia, racism, sexism and violence. We have not and will not tolerate hatred, intimidation or harassment of anyone based on their religious beliefs, nationality or identity.”

Columbus police asked anyone with information on the incidents to call the department’s non-emergency line at 614-645-4545.

“Antisemitism and hate speech of any kind is unacceptable, and we condemn violence against anyone,” read a statement posted by the department on X, formerly known as Twitter. “We are working with The Ohio State University to fully investigate and hold accountable those responsible for vandalizing the Hillel Wexner Jewish Center and anyone connected to the assault of two Jewish students.”