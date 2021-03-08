DeWine to visit COVID vaccination site in Dayton this morning

Other regional sites include Cincinnati, Lima, Maumee, Columbus, Akron, Youngstown, Chillicothe, Marietta, Wilmington and Zanesville, as well as four mobile vaccine clinics that will travel throughout northwestern and west-central, southeastern, north-central and east-central Ohio.

The governor also announced a FEMA mass vaccination sites opening at Cleveland State University’s Wolstein Center on March 17. The FEMA site will be able to administer as many as 6,000 vaccinations a day and will operate seven days a week.

As of Sunday, 1,970,238 people in Ohio have started the vaccine and 1,109,674 are finished with the vaccine, according to the Ohio Department of Health.