DeWine to visit COVID vaccination site in Dayton this morning

Gov. Mike DeWine is scheduled to visit a coronavirus vaccination site Monday morning in Dayton.
The governor will be at Bethesda Temple on Salem Avenue this morning.
On Friday, DeWine announced more than a dozen regional mass vaccination sites, including one at the Dayton Convention Center.
It is not clear when the regional sites will open, but they will be able to administer between 300 to 3,000 vaccines day based off location, supply and demand.
Other regional sites include Cincinnati, Lima, Maumee, Columbus, Akron, Youngstown, Chillicothe, Marietta, Wilmington and Zanesville, as well as four mobile vaccine clinics that will travel throughout northwestern and west-central, southeastern, north-central and east-central Ohio.
The governor also announced a FEMA mass vaccination sites opening at Cleveland State University’s Wolstein Center on March 17. The FEMA site will be able to administer as many as 6,000 vaccinations a day and will operate seven days a week.
As of Sunday, 1,970,238 people in Ohio have started the vaccine and 1,109,674 are finished with the vaccine, according to the Ohio Department of Health.