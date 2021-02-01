DeWine wants $1B for business, community relief

Gov. Mike DeWine proposes spending $1 billion in state money to help businesses and communities recover from the global pandemic and economic downturn.
Investing in Ohio Initiative would spend $460 million on small business relief, $200 million on community infrastructure projects, $250 million to expand access to broadband, $70 million on workforce development and $50 million to market Ohio across the nation.
“This is truly an investment in our future,” DeWine told reporters on Monday.
DeWine said the spending is possible because Ohio made tough choices at the front end of the pandemic to cut costs.
The new program is part of DeWine’s two-year state budget plan.
Separate budgets will be prepared for the Ohio Department of Transportation and the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation. And state lawmakers late last year adopted a $2.5 billion capital budget bill that proscribes how Ohio will pay for big ticket expenses.
DeWine’s first two-year budget as governor laid out how Ohio would spend $142 billion over two years and made hundreds of policy changes. DeWine’s first budget increased money for children’s services, foster care, school counseling services, water quality and protection projects and more.