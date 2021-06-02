DeWine warns after Springfield shootings: Ohio faces ‘a summer of violence in our cities’

Explore Montgomery County judge fears a summer of violence

DeWine said one of the suspects is a person who is under disability, a legal term that means the person is prohibited from having weapons.

Multiple times since the 2019 Oregon District mass shooting left eight victims dead in Dayton, DeWine has asked Ohio lawmakers to approve reforms that he said would “give law enforcement, prosecutors and judges more tools ... to help deal with repeat violent offenders, those who by law or not allowed to have a gun.”

DeWine said Wednesday passing “this bill will not solve every problem, but I will guarantee it will save lives.”

He said police officers, chiefs of police and mayors across the state of Ohio say many problems stem from a few repeat violent offenders who are not supposed to have guns.

“There are a handful of people our cities who literally need to be removed from society,” DeWine said.

DeWine called the Springfield shooting a tragedy but one that is not unique to Springfield.

“We owe it to the police officers who are out there every single day risking their lives, to pass this legislation,” he said. “It will truly truly save lives.”

