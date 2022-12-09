Dick Church Jr., Miamisburg’s longest-serving mayor, dies at 81

Dick Church Jr., Miamisburg longest-serving mayor, died Thursday at 81.
The city posted to social media this morning that Church had died following a brief illness.
Church first entered public office as a Miamisburg City Council member in 1988. A retired businessman and Democrat, he ran for mayor and defeated incumbent Don Lucas by 27 votes in 1992. He retired at the end of 2019.
Services are pending.
Church served as a member of multiple local, regional and national boards as mayor.
Before running for public office, he was a firefighter for five years, a police dispatcher for a year and a member of Miamisburg’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board for 13 years. He also served on the committee that wrote the city charter in the 1960s.
