BreakingNews
Dick Church Jr., Miamisburg’s longest-serving mayor, dies at 81
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Dick Church Jr., Miamisburg’s longest-serving mayor, dies at 81

Local News
By
7 minutes ago
Church led the city from 1993 through 2019, but was involved all the way back to the 1960s

Dick Church Jr., Miamisburg longest-serving mayor, died Thursday at 81.

The city posted to social media this morning that Church had died following a brief illness.

Church first entered public office as a Miamisburg City Council member in 1988. A retired businessman and Democrat, he ran for mayor and defeated incumbent Don Lucas by 27 votes in 1992. He retired at the end of 2019.

Services are pending.

ExploreSimplicity Studios plans to open in Miamisburg

Church served as a member of multiple local, regional and national boards as mayor.

Before running for public office, he was a firefighter for five years, a police dispatcher for a year and a member of Miamisburg’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board for 13 years. He also served on the committee that wrote the city charter in the 1960s.

In Other News
1
Oakwood schools’ asbestos abatement work continues next week
2
Sports betting coming to Ohio on Jan. 1: Your questions answered
3
Year in review: Top stories from Montgomery County in 2022
4
Plane reports possible problem, lands safely at Dayton airport
5
An inside look at Mikesell’s: How inflation has impacted Dayton’s...

About the Author

Follow Eric Schwartzberg on facebookFollow Eric Schwartzberg on twitter
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top