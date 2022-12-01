November restaurant news: 12 coming soon, 7 opened, 6 announced closures

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is coming to Beavercreek

If you have driven by the Beavercreek Speedway on the corner of Kemp and North Fairfield Roads, you may have noticed something is coming soon.

The future home of Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is officially underway.

The 2,411-square-foot restaurant will sit on an 0.80 acre property next to Speedway, according to the plans.

The target opening date is May 2023, according to Kim Huynh, public relations specialist with Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers.

Cookies, sliders and more coming to Englewood

Two locally owned businesses are teaming up to offer a new food combination next door to JD’s Old Fashioned Frozen Custard in Englewood.

The Cookieologist and Slide Thru are sharing the space and operating similar to The Cookieologist and Chicken Head’s ghost kitchen concept in Kettering.

In addition to cookies, pizza and sliders, the owners said they will serve lemonade and chicken from Chicken Head’s.

The new establishment is expected to open in mid-January or early February, said Isiah Davis, owner of The Cookieologist.

JD’s Old Fashioned Frozen Custard and The Cookieologist/Slide Thru will be connected by a shared dining space at 322 Union Boulevard.

Red Robin applies for liquor license at former Logan’s Roadhouse near Dayton Mall

A casual restaurant chain with gourmet burgers and brews has applied for a liquor license in the former location of Logan’s Roadhouse near the Dayton Mall.

According to the Ohio Division of Liquor Control, Red Robin International Inc DBA Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews applied for a D5 permit on Nov. 16 for 2148 Miamisburg-Centerville Road in Miami Twp.

Jill Drury, communication manager for Miami Twp. said Red Robin is in the final stages of getting the necessary permits to begin construction. She said construction could begin in January 2023.

New coffee bar to open in former Huber Heights café

The owners of Alematic Artisan Ales in Huber Heights are opening a new coffee bar and kitchen next door in the former space of The Heights Café.

Jerrod Fisher, who owns the brewery and now coffee bar with his two business partners, Mike Meholick and Greg Cason, said they have always been coffee lovers.

The Heights Café, located at 6178 Chambersburg Road, closed in August after 12 years in business. Fisher said this was the perfect opportunity for them to acquire a kitchen space, more seating and a place to serve coffee. Customers will eventually be able to move between both spaces as well.

B-Side Coffee Bar, expected to open in January, will have a full-scale coffee service with everything from drip coffee to espresso, lattes and teas, Fisher said.

New Mexican grill could be coming soon to Huber Heights

A new restaurant could be coming soon to Huber Heights.

Mr. Pollo Mexican Grill is expected to operate out of the space that currently houses a tortilla bakery at 4480 Powell Road in Huber Heights, noted Don Millard, manager of zoning and code enforcement for the city of Huber Heights.

The business and soon-to-be restaurant is located in the Powell Plaza Shopping Center at Old Troy Pike and Powell Road. The space previously housed Pancho’s Place, a restaurant that offered Mexican and American-themed dishes with an emphasis on seafood.

Millard said he does not have an opening date for the new restaurant.

2 neighboring restaurants to open next year in Washington Twp.

McAlister’s Deli and Moe’s Southwest Grill are opening new neighboring restaurant locations next year in Washington Twp. on Miamisburg-Centerville Road.

A spokesperson for Focus Brands said the restaurants are slated to open in spring 2023.

“These will be two separate restaurants functioning independent of one another – they just happen to be located next to each other,” the spokesperson said.

The restaurants are going into the space that previously housed a Willis Music store at 990 Miamisburg-Centerville Road. The space has sat empty for more than a decade.

Val’s Home Bakery to open second location in Springboro

A Kettering bakery that opened at the end of April plans to debut a second location in Springboro.

Paige Woodie, owner of Val’s Home Bakery, said she is hoping to open the new bakery at 200 S. Main Street by early 2023.

“Our plan right now is to keep both locations, but it will just depend on how business goes in Kettering if we stay open there or just move,” Woodie said.

The second location will feature a full-service espresso machine, an aspect not found at the Kettering location.

New Italian restaurant to open at Dayton Arcade

A restaurant with authentic Italian food and an extensive wine selection is coming to the Dayton Arcade.

Est! Est!! Est!!! will open at 45 W. Fourth St. in the Arcade’s Commercial and Fourth Street buildings, according to a press release from Cross Street Partners.

The 5,520-square-foot restaurant serving an array of appetizers, brick oven pizzas, handmade pasta, gelato, and other authentic Italian dishes, is expected to open spring 2023, the press release said.

The new restaurant will join a growing list of food-based businesses with plans to open at the Arcade, including Table 33, Gather by Ghostlight and 6888 Kitchen.

Owner of Morgan’s Catering to open restaurant in Wright-Dunbar

Executive Chef Phillip Morgan, the owner of Morgan’s Catering, has signed a three-year lease with Wright Dunbar, Inc. to bring a new restaurant to the Dayton neighborhood.

The new restaurant, Morgan’s Fine Cuisine, is expected to open in early 2023 in the former space of Texas Beef and Cattle Company, located across the street from newly opened W. Social Tap & Table.

Morgan’s Fine Cuisine will feature a dynamic menu that reimagines food trends and experiments with fusion cuisine, a press release from Erica Hubler, the director of real estate for Wright Dunbar, Inc. explained.

The new restaurant is under construction.

Taco Street founder to open new restaurant in Wright-Dunbar

Taco Street founder Anthony Thomas has entered final negotiations to open another restaurant in the Wright-Dunbar District.

“Details are under lock and key until the paperwork is signed, but it’s safe to say Anthony Thomas is a driving force in the revitalization and positive momentum in the Wright-Dunbar neighborhood for the long haul,” a press release from Dillin Corp. said.

Thomas first opened Taco Street Co. as a food truck in 2018 before opening a location at The Mall at Fairfield Commons in 2021 and then moving into W. Social Tap & Table in 2022.

Old Scratch Pizza to open fourth location in Troy

Old Scratch Pizza, known for its Neapolitan-style pizzas cooked in wood-fired ovens, is expanding by opening a fourth location in the Dayton area.

Eric Soller, who founded Old Scratch Pizza with his wife, Stephanie, in 2016, told Dayton.com they are planning to open a new location in the former Troy Fire Department station located at 19 East Race St. in the heart of downtown. Expected opening is by early summer of next year.

Soller said repurposing a building as unique as the fire station is a really exciting opportunity. He explained the building has a “really cool 1960s vibe” they are planning to preserve.

RESTAURANTS NOW OPEN:

Vendors offering coffee, tacos coming to The Mall at Fairfield Commons

The Mall at Fairfield Commons is welcoming two new tenants to its food court.

El Buen Taco opened on Friday, Nov. 25 and Third Perk Express is opening on Friday, Dec. 2, according to a press release from The Mall at Fairfield Commons.

After operating two food trucks serving the Enon and Huber Heights areas, El Buen Taco is ready to open its first restaurant in the mall’s food court. El Buen Taco offers tacos, quesadillas and burritos using fresh ingredients.

Third Perk Express operating three locations – downtown Dayton, Gem City Market and the Dayton Mall – is excited to expand. The new location will include their specialty drink menu paying homage to several Dayton funk legends and more.

The Wizard of Za now open on Brown Street

The Wizard of Za, a pizza shop with Sicilian-style pies, pizza by the slice and more, is now open on Brown Street in the former space of Zombie Dogz.

The pizza shop’s Dayton location will be its first in the Miami Valley. The Wizard of Za has a spot on N. High Street in Columbus, about a mile north of the Ohio State University campus.

“Our pizza is made from focaccia crust,” Dylan Jones, operating partner of The Wizard of Za, previously said. “It’s very pillowy and spongy, but the way we cook it in the pan allows the crust on the bottom to get very crisp and caramelized.”

In addition to their pizzas, the restaurant will has appetizers, salads and locally made desserts.

Soul food pop-up happening after hours at Butter Cafe

A New Soul, a pop-up on Brown Street near the University of Dayton campus, is serving soul food, strombolis and much more out of the Butter Cafe’s carryout window.

Christopher Hunter is the kitchen manager at the Butter Cafe. When he closes shop at the breakfast and brunch restaurant in the afternoon, he begins prepping for his pop-up.

A New Soul combines old soul dishes with uniquely flavored recipes, Hunter said. Popular dishes include Chicken Dinners, Stromboli, Cold Nachos and more.

Mother, son open new Italian restaurant in former Palermo’s Restaurant

A mother and son duo with a history in the restaurant industry are opening a new Italian restaurant in the space that previously housed Palermo’s Restaurant at 2667 S. Dixie Drive in Kettering.

Ali Demnika, and his mother, Advije, are teaming up to bring their family’s recipes to the Kettering area once again.

The Demnika family previously owned Palermo’s Restaurant when Mefail “Meef,” Ali’s father, opened and operated the restaurant from 2007 to 2017. He currently owns Tuscany’s Grill & Market, located at 881 E. Franklin St. in Centerville.

Demnika’s Italiano, a casual, family-friendly restaurant, is offering a variety of Italian dishes including meat lasagna, Bolognese with your choice of pasta, chicken or eggplant parmigiana, chicken marsala, pizza, calzones, salads and much more.

New restaurant with card shop, memorabilia opens at Austin Landing

A casual, family-friendly restaurant at Austin Landing with sport cards and memorabilia held a grand opening Monday, Nov. 7.

“To our knowledge, this is the only restaurant that will have a full-fledged card shop and memorabilia store within it,” said Chris Carter, co-owner of Park Grille & Bar.

The restaurant, located at 10259 Penny Lane, will house Kaboom Bros Cards upstairs in the mezzanine-like space. Carter said guests will be able to buy and trade a variety of sports cards from baseball and football to wrestling and F1 Racing.

Park Grille & Bar serves salads, wraps, gourmet burgers, personal pizzas, oven-baked wings, chicken tenders and much more in addition to its beer and cocktail menu.

Chef specializing in birria tacos opens brick-and-mortar in Miamisburg

Darion Lewis, owner of More Than A Apron LLC, has officially opened his brick-and-mortar restaurant in the former space of Rye Toast in Miamisburg.

The chef had previously been operating out of The Vault Event Center prior to finding his own space.

Lewis said he will continue to sell the favorites of beef, chicken and lamb birria tacos, mac and cheese and fries. He also has salmon cheesesteak he says is a big hit. Lewis added he is wanting to add fried chicken, smash burgers and a kids menu.

Other aspects that could be coming soon to his restaurant include a liquor license, trivia/game nights, poetry nights and karaoke.

RESTAURANTS EXPANDING:

Voltzy’s has new winter location, bigger plans for future

Voltzy’s Root Beer Stand is setting up shop at Action Sports Center this winter while owner Sammy Bowman works on revitalizing the establishment’s former trailer.

Bowman took over Voltzy’s Root Beer Stand, previously located at 4668 N. Springboro Pike in Moraine, after its beloved founder and owner of more than 32 years, Rick Volz, died in February 2021. Just as Bowman had worked to get the Moraine restaurant back open that summer, she learned the building’s lease would be terminated.

Bowman told Dayton.com that since then she had been participating in festivals and catering graduation parties. She also purchased the last trailer Volz had owned before opening up the brick-and-mortar space. At this point the trailer is gutted and she is raising funds to revitalize it.

Oregon District restaurant adds Tuesday service with special menu

Taco Tuesday just got a whole lot better with Lily’s Dayton opening up for dinner service.

The tropical-inspired, budget-conscious, warm and welcoming eatery and drinkery in Dayton’s Oregon District is offering a Tiki Taco Tuesday menu. The menu features five to six appetizers, three to four tacos and a few desserts using different ingredients each week.

Tiki Taco Tuesday is building off of a concept the restaurant previously had. Mendenhall explained they used to offer a limited Sunday night fried chicken dinner showcasing various comfort foods until they added fried chicken to their regular service menu.

Bar, coffee shop team up at W. Social Tap & Table to offer boozy coffee drinks

The bar and coffee shop at W. Social Tap & Table are collaborating to offer boozy coffee drinks as early as 7 a.m.

“We are very excited to serve our third shift-ers and essential workers ending their overnight work hours in the morning,” said Stephanie Wessling, W. Social Bar partner and manager. “We will always have a clean, safe and friendly place to unwind after work - complete with breakfast, coffee and an open bar.”

W. Social Operations is taking over management of the coffee shop, formerly known as Grind House Coffee & Tea Co., said Cheryl Dillin, chief brand officer with Dillin Corp. The coffee shop is being rebranded as Miller’s Grind & Brew.

Taste of Jamaica moves to brick-and-mortar in West Dayton

A pop-up serving authentic Jamaican cuisine has moved into its first brick-and-mortar location in West Dayton.

Qianya Sinclair, who owns Taste of Jamaica with her partner, Chris, told Dayton.com it feels amazing to get to this point.

“Every day the business is picking up,” Sinclair said. “We have our old customers, but we’re getting new faces every single day. I’m just ready to see how it’s going to be a year from now.”

Taste of Jamaica serves a variety of different Jamaican cuisine including oxtail and jerk chicken. Meals typically come with rice, peas and cabbage, but customers can add baked mac and cheese, sweet potato corn bread, Jamaican sodas and much more, Sinclair explained.

RESTAURANTS CELEBRATING MILESTONES:

‘Diamond in the rough’ neighborhood restaurant celebrates 45 years in Dayton

Hank’s Local, a hole-in-the-wall bar that was recently updated and transformed into a restaurant with elevated bar food, darts and live music, is celebrating 45 years of being a part of the Dayton community.

Christopher Shay became the owner of the restaurant and bar nearly four years ago after the original owner, Hank Duff, decided to retire. Shay explained that Duff’s nephew, Mike Mantia, had been helping her run the bar in recent years.

Shay and his sons, Chadd and Jesse, used the extra time they had during the coronavirus shutdown to revamp what was formerly a dart room into a kitchen serving made-from-scratch comfort food, unique sandwiches, pizza and more.

“It’s a diamond in the rough,” Chadd said. “It’s one of those places where you walk in from the outside, you don’t know what to expect and you walk in and you’re amazed.”

Pine Club celebrates 75 years with special deal reflecting 1947 prices

Dayton’s iconic steakhouse is continuing to celebrate 75 years of being a dining staple in the Miami Valley. From now until the end of the year, one lucky table at The Pine Club will receive a special “Golden Menu” that features dishes and prices from 1947.

“Stepping into The Pine Club is like stepping back in time,” said Karen Watson, vice president and general manager of The Pine Club. “We’re definitely not in the habit of changing things up that much over here, but 75 years is a big accomplishment and we thought it would be fun to offer up something special like this Golden Menu to our loyal guests.”

The menu features a Shrimp Cocktail for $0.75, the Pine Club House Salad for $0.35, a Baked Potato for $0.25, Broiled Lobster Tails for $2.75, an 18 oz Porterhouse Steak for $3.75 and a Filet Mignon for $3.00, among other items.

According to a press release, one Golden Menu will be “hidden” each night in the regular menus, so all guests have an equal chance of receiving 1947 pricing.

Oregon District restaurant celebrates 11 years

Roost Modern Italian located in Dayton’s Oregon District celebrated its 11th anniversary.

“I have been very fortunate on making lifelong friends because they walked through the door of Roost. I cannot imagine my life without these special people,” said Dana Downs, executive chef and owner of Roost Modern Italian. “Having a clientele with a wide open palate and that trusts their chef to take them on a culinary journey every week is amazing.”

Prior to opening the restaurant, located at 524 E. Fifth Street, Downs had a booth at 2nd Street Market called Black Rooster Pasta Bar. Her desire to pursue fine dining grew after encouragement from a friend who owned the building where the restaurant is located today.

Roost Modern Italian is not your typical red sauce Italian restaurant, Downs explained. The restaurant focuses on fresh fish and seafood, fresh pasta, steaks and chops and has a wine list with some of the best wines on the market. If you have never been to the restaurant, Downs recommends the Filet Mignon.

RESTAURANTS ANNOUNCING CLOSURES:

Cheeky Meat Pies at 2nd Street Market plans to close at end of year

Cheeky Meat Pies at 2nd Street Market is planning to close at the end of the year, according to a post on the vendor’s Facebook page.

“We have decided, after long deliberation, that we are closing at the end of the year,” the post said. “We are currently looking for a buyer.”

Cheeky Meat Pies plans to sell hot and frozen pies through Sunday, Dec. 11 and return Friday, Dec. 23 to sell the remaining frozen pies, the post said.

The vendor specializes in New Zealand/Australian cuisine including steak and cheese pies, steak and mushroom pies, mince and cheese pies, chicken and mushroom pies, a variety of other combinations of meat pies, side dishes and more.

Sweeney’s Seafood Bar & Grill is closing

Sweeney’s Seafood Bar & Grill, located at 28 W. Franklin St. in Centerville, is closing according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

The restaurant’s last day will be Saturday, Dec. 3.

“I have decided to retire and move to Denver to be with my family,” wrote Lisa Long, general manager. “I have been blessed with support and loyalty throughout the last 10 plus years. The memories will be with me forever!”

Long operated the restaurant with her partners Larry Thompson and Holley Thompson.

Dayton bakery described as ‘neighborhood institution’ sets closing date

Evans Bakery, located in the Old North Dayton neighborhood, is closing its doors in December.

The bakery’s last day for customers to buy a selection of treats from their showcase, including doughnuts, will be Saturday, Dec. 17. Jennifer Evans, who owns the bakery with her partner, Matt Tepper, said they are taking holiday orders through that day for pick up the week of Christmas.

As Evans and Tepper near 10 years at the bakery, they noted they are tired and ready to focus on other endeavors, including spending more time with their family.

The couple said they would love to sell the bakery and have the new owners continue to operate it the way the neighborhood is accustomed to. However, if somebody else wants to offer a different type of retail enterprise, that would be their second best option.

For nearly 100 years, there has been a bakery on the corner of Troy Street and Warner Avenue. Evans and Tepper resurrected the bakery in 2012. Evans’ parents owned it for 35 years before selling in 2004.

Dayton-area Burger King restaurants have closed

At least six more Dayton-area Burger King locations have closed, according to signs posted on the doors of the restaurants.

The Burger King restaurants located at 7151 Hoke Road in Clayton, 4465 Clyo Road in Sugarcreek Twp., 1401 N. Keowee Street in Dayton, 1420 Cincinnati Street in Dayton, 60 S. Broad Street in Fairborn and 352 E. National Road in Vandalia have closed.

The closures were confirmed after this new outlet reported the Nov. 4 closure of the Burger King at 9189 Dayton-Lebanon Pike in Washington Twp., which had been opened for less than five years.

All restaurants appear to be owned by TOMS King (Ohio) LLC, according to the posted signs.

Mz. Pickles Sandwich Shop closes in Miamisburg

Mz. Pickles, a sandwich shop in downtown Miamisburg, has closed after 11 years in business, according to a Facebook post.

“We want to thank you all for your support over the past 11 years,” a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page Wednesday said. “This has been a difficult decision to make but, due to health issues, it is the best choice for us at this time.”

The sandwich shop closed on Nov. 12.

The owners said in the post that if someone is interested in buying Mz. Pickles, it is for sale. Anyone interested should inquire at Collins Realty in Miamisburg.

Frozen yogurt shop closes in Springboro

Yagoot, a frozen yogurt shop in Springboro, has closed its doors after three-and-a-half years in business.

“I want to thank all of our regulars. It’s been great getting to know you over our love for froyo,” a post on the shop’s Facebook page said.

Yagoot was located at 734 N. Main Street Suite B in the Marketplace at Settlers Walk retail center.