Dinosaurs will soon be taking over the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

Other activities on the agenda for that evening include a dinosaur question game, tornado demonstration, youth fossil dig and dinosaur-related giveaways, while supplies last.

In addition, a paleontologist and geologist from the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery will join the event and share knowledge of dinosaurs.

The museum simulators are adding prehistoric-themed rides to their line-up to include a movie ride titled “Dino Safari” and a virtual reality ride titled “Dive in Prehistoric Seas VR.” There is a cost per ride.

The museum store will be open until 8 p.m. The Valkyrie Café will remain open until 7:30 p.m. and will add dino nuggets to its menu for this event.

T.A.G. Art Co. has asked for help from museum visitors to name the male triceratops. The museum will launch information about naming the dinosaur on its Facebook page June 2.

For more information on this event, visit www.nationalmuseum.af.mil/Upcoming/Operation-Dinosaur/.

The museum features more than 350 aerospace vehicles and missiles and thousands of artifacts amid more than 19 acres of indoor exhibit space.