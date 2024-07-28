Disability Pride Rally celebrates contributions people with disabilities make in region

Ward talked about overcoming bullying from classmates, who told her she would not be able to graduate high school or go to college.

“Well guess what? Here I am, a graduate of Yellow Springs High School and a two-year career certificate program,” said Ward, who aspires to be a voiceover artist and is pursuing an associate’s degree in Theatre Performance from Sinclair.

One speaker, Theresa Sauter, helped establish a self-advocacy group for other people with disabilities.

Self-advocacy is “being able to open up and tell people what you want in life” said Sauter. “Trying to make your life the best version that you can.”

Sauter spoke about using self-advocacy to build confidence. Despite considering herself a “quiet” person, she has spoken at several other events similar to the rally.

Another speaker, Christopher Camp, wanted the audience to know that disabled people can get jobs in the community.

“I want to make sure they are hired,” said Camp, “and I am here today because I am so proud.”

For the past eight years, Camp has been working as a dishwasher at Friendship Village retirement community in Dayton. He has wanted to work in elder care since he started searching for jobs, and continued to work as an essential worker during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

James Moon, who graduated from Wright State in 2020 with a degree in communications studies and works on the MCBDDS’ communications team, spoke about his work life. He is the first developmentally disabled person to work for the MCBDDS in that capacity.

In addition to the keynote speeches, Montgomery County commissioners Judy Dodge and Debbie Lieberman gave a proclamation that recognizes and honors those with disabilities. Other city and MCBDDS officials spoke at the event as well.

MCBDDS superintendent Pamela Combs said the board focuses on providing disabled people in the county with employment opportunities, access to transit, and access to medical care.

“Montgomery county is doing a great job in providing top ranked services” she said.

MCBDDS receives funding from several tax levies in Montgomery County, as well as some federal and state dollars. Combs said the board’s funding needs increased every year, particularly coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that Montgomery County has been willing to provide those funds.