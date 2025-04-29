Discount clothing store to open in former Big Lots location in Trotwood

Forman Mills is a warehouse-style chain that sells clothing and shoes for women, men, and children at discounted prices, according to its website, which claims to offer up to 80% off department store prices.

A sign on the storefront states Forman Mills is now hiring for the Salem Avenue location. Managerial, sales, and merchandise positions are available. Those interested can text 50886 to apply, or visit the website at formanmills.com.

In late 2024, Big Lots announced plans to close all its remaining stores after it failed to complete a deal for the purchase of the company.

The Trotwood store was included in these closures.

But early in January, a bankruptcy court approved a deal with Gordon Brothers Retail Partners, LLC that will let Variety Wholesalers, Inc. acquire between 200 and 400 Big Lots stores.

Gordon Brothers said it will back Variety’s efforts to operate certain Big Lots locations in a “go-forward” or future footprint.

This deal may allow some of the chain’s locations to reopen under the Big Lots name, locally including the 2050 E. Dorothy Lane store in Kettering, according to bankruptcy court documents.

Big Lots also had stores in Fairfield, Huber Heights, Lebanon, Middletown, Miamisburg, Piqua, Riverside, Springdale, Springfield, though none of those stores appear in the documents outlining the company’s future footprint.