Distribution operation makes the move from Tipp to Vandalia

Fort Collins, Colo.-based Forney Industries said Monday it has moved its distribution facility from Tipp City to Vandalia.

This move “will double the current size of our former warehouse to 80,000 square feet to better handle the needs of customers,” Forney said in a release. “In addition to the increased size of this new facility, Forney will also be implementing state-of-the-art technologies to ensure that all orders are processed in a timely, efficient and accurate manner.”