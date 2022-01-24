Hamburger icon
Distribution operation makes the move from Tipp to Vandalia

Local News
By Thomas Gnau
28 minutes ago

A family-owned metalworking tool, equipment and accessory product company is moving to a new Stop Eight Road location.

Fort Collins, Colo.-based Forney Industries said Monday it has moved its distribution facility from Tipp City to Vandalia.

This move “will double the current size of our former warehouse to 80,000 square feet to better handle the needs of customers,” Forney said in a release. “In addition to the increased size of this new facility, Forney will also be implementing state-of-the-art technologies to ensure that all orders are processed in a timely, efficient and accurate manner.”

“To better serve our growing customer base, we have made the conscious decision to double our footprint for our distribution center. Not only will the move allow us to better serve our customers, but it will allow us to bring in state-of-the-art technology to make sure orders are shipped in a more timely manner, while improving our accuracy,” said Dane Anderson, the company’s vice president of operations & business administration.

Forney Industries plans an open house early this year at the new location, 3435 Stop Eight Road.

The company says it was founded in 1932 and introduced the first publicly available arc welder in the 1940s. Today, Forney offers metalworking products in four categories: welding, abrasives, personal protective equipment and shop tools.

