Dive team responds to car submerged in lake in Dayton

A dive team was called Monday night to a car reported submerged in a lake under U.S. 35 in Dayton.
A passerby called 911 after spotting the silver car with its windshield wipers working in the water off Lakeside Drive and Lakeview Avenue near South Gettysburg Avenue, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.
It’s not clear whether anyone was inside the car, and no one reported seeing it go into the water or knows how long the vehicle has been in the water, a dispatch supervisor said.
The Dayton Fire Department is on scene and a dive team from Wright Patterson Air Force Base was requested. Box 21 Rescue Squad, a volunteer rescue unit, also was responding to assist crews.