Dixie Twin Drive-In to kick off 69th season six months after wind storm destroyed entrance sign

The theater will feature Wicked on screen one and The Substance on screen two, with both films beginning at 8:15 p.m., on Friday, March 28, through Sunday, March 30.

On Sunday morning, beginning at 5 a.m., the Paris Flea Market will be open on the drive-in property.

Located at 6201 N. Dixie Drive, the drive-in will begin its 69th season under new management, according to Al Bell, president of Levin Service Company, which owns and operates the drive-in.

“Victor Bonacore is experienced in the film industry himself, so we’re excited to welcome him to the team,” Bell said.

Bonacore, 40, is a New York native who moved to the Dayton area more than a decade ago.

A graduate of Adelphi University in Garden City, New York, where he earned a degree in film production, Bonacore has worked locally with the Yellow Springs Film Festival for the past few years, curates cult movie nights at The Neon theater in Dayton, and films for area pro-wrestling organizations, among other industry ventures.

“(This is) kind of a dream job for me, actually,” Bonacore said Thursday of his new role.

“My life is film; I love it, and I love art, so I’ve been doing a lot of this stuff somewhat independently for a while now, and to be able to do it for something as legendary as a drive-in movie theater — it’s such a cool opportunity," he continued.

The Dixie Twin Drive-In ended its 2024 season on a more difficult note after strong winds and storms — remnants of Hurricane Helene — toppled the theater’s historic sign in October.

The theater has since been in the process of designing a new sign with Klusty Sign Associates of Sharonville, along with help from Harrison Twp.

“They had to scale it down since insurance didn’t cover a full rebuild, but they’re keeping the signature floret and making it digital,” said Nathan Edwards, spokesman for Harrison Twp.

The new, albeit smaller, sign is set to be installed in early April.

“We are excited that the Dixie Twin is committed to keeping moviegoers coming to Harrison Twp.,” said Township Administrator Shannon Meadows. “While the old sign will be missed, the new modern sign is an ode to the past while paving the way for the future.”