DOD ‘looking for guidance’ on plans for probationary employees

Traffic flows through Gate 12A onto Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. As of April 20, only individuals with a valid Department of Defense identification card, Wright-Patterson AFB visitor pass or other base-issued pass will be allowed entry to the installation. (File photo)

Amid reports that newly hired federal government employees are being laid off, the Department of Defense is looking for guidance on plans for its probationary employees.

“We are currently awaiting guidance on DOD impacts,” an Air Force spokesperson told the Dayton Daily News Wednesday when asked about possible impacts at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Wright-Patterson is the largest employer at a single site in the state of Ohio, with some 38,000 civilian and military employees.

Department of Government Efficiency staffers were at the Pentagon Tuesday receiving lists of the military’s probationary employees, U.S. officials told the Associated Press.

According to the AP, military services each had until end of business Tuesday to identify their probationary employees.

The Dayton Daily News has sent questions about the situation to a DOD media representative.

“We’re still awaiting guidance from the OSD (Office of the Secretary of Defense),” Air Force Capt. Kaylee Schanda told a reporter from this outlet.

Late Thursday, the Department of Veterans Affairs said it had dismissed more than 1,000 employees, amid reports that the administration of President Donald Trump was dismissing thousands of probationary employees across the federal government.

A spokeswoman at the Dayton Veterans Affairs Medical Center said she had no information to offer Wednesday.

