Dog trainer, business now face nearly 200 charges in theft, animal abuse case

“The stories we have heard from victims are maddening and often heartbreaking,” Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. stated. “The defendant failed to train the dogs, and they were often returned to the owners injured, neglected, and frequently worse in the behaviors the defendant said he could address. This defendant should never be allowed to be in the same room as a dog!”

Jones and his business were indicted March 27 for one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, 94 counts of theft —including 11 counts of theft from an elderly or disabled victim — and 23 counts of cruelty to companion animals.

Jones also was indicted on two counts of failure to file state income taxes.

Co-defendants Jennifer Lynn Long, 39, of Huber Heights and Tabatha Lee Taverna, 47, of Dayton were indicted in March for engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity. Taverna also was indicted for three counts of theft, one count of theft from an elderly or disabled person and two counts of cruelty to companion animals, and Long also was indicted for four counts of theft and one count of cruelty to companion animals. The cases against them remain pending, the prosecutor’s office said Tuesday.