Dog training facility that uses only positive reinforcement opening in Centerville

Zoom Room Centerville’s grand opening party Saturday and Sunday will feature a pet photographer to snap some pics of owners with their dogs, on-site activities and giveaways Pet parents can paint a commemorative canvas with their dog that will hang on Zoom Room’s board with their dog’s name.

The event also will feature $5 agility classes. Zoom Room will donate $10 to the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center for everyone who RSVPs and attends.

Guests may also attend an open-house style party any time from 4 to 6 p.m. Fun station will be set in Zoom Room’s gym with activities to do with your dog with snacks by Philly Pretzel Factory, treats by RachelBakes and drinks by Loose Ends Brewery.