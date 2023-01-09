Dog training facility that uses only positive reinforcement opening in Centerville

Zoom Room, an in-person dog training facility, is set to open Saturday in Centerville.
The new location at 101 E. Alex Bell Road, suite 104A, which is owned by Brad and Emily Weaner, provides dog training classes using only positive reinforcement.
“Small group classes or private training sessions allow our expert dog trainers to teach obedience, dog agility, puppy training classes and enrichment workshops in our indoor climate-controlled dog gym,” the business said in a release. “At Zoom Room, we not only train dogs but also the people that love them.”
Zoom Room was founded in 2007. It has locations in 27 states, including four in Ohio: three in the Columbus area and one in Toledo.
Zoom Room Centerville’s grand opening party Saturday and Sunday will feature a pet photographer to snap some pics of owners with their dogs, on-site activities and giveaways Pet parents can paint a commemorative canvas with their dog that will hang on Zoom Room’s board with their dog’s name.
The event also will feature $5 agility classes. Zoom Room will donate $10 to the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center for everyone who RSVPs and attends.
Guests may also attend an open-house style party any time from 4 to 6 p.m. Fun station will be set in Zoom Room’s gym with activities to do with your dog with snacks by Philly Pretzel Factory, treats by RachelBakes and drinks by Loose Ends Brewery.
