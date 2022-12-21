Top Stories of 2022: Centerville and Washington Twp.

The floor plan for the new event center at 166 N. Main St. shows main event space, outdoor terrace space, a bridal wing and more. Centerville City Council. The total project cost is listed at $5.48 million, with the new event center accounting for $3.1 million of that total.

City council approved a design contract for the project with LWC at its Nov. 21 meeting.

Washington Twp. administrator stepping down for new role at Sinclair

Longtime Washington Twp. Administrator Jesse Lightle said in November she will resign from that position effective Jan. 15, and will take on a vice president role at Sinclair Community College. Lightle has served as administrator of Montgomery County’s largest township since July 2006 and has helped Washington Twp. experience the largest residential growth in the county over the past decade, township officials said.

Festival at 50-year mark changes parade route, increases options

The Centerville-Washington Twp. Americana Festival returned to the streets of Centerville in July, celebrating 50 years by expanding its options. It included more street vendors, food, live music and family-friendly activities than any past year. The event is Ohio’s largest one-day festival, boasting more than 75,000 guests each year, event organizers said.

Outdoor drinking area approved for Centerville

Centerville started the process of creating an outdoor drinking area in the commercial and parkland area of a major mixed-use development when city council introduce a plan this fall. Council voted Dec. 19 to approve the plan. The 32-acre designated outdoor refreshment area, or DORA, will be within Cornerstone of Centerville, which features an assortment of retail, restaurant, office and residential uses at the intersection of Feedwire Road and Wilmington Pike. The proposed outdoor drinking area, which is projected to launch operations next spring, will operate from 10 a.m. to midnight daily.

Explore Centerville moves forward to create outdoor drinking area

Washington Twp. starts construction $7M fire station

Washington Twp. officials broke ground in July for a new $7.1 million fire station in July. The 15,259-square-foot facility at 716 E. Franklin St., next door to Centerville High School, will replace Fire Station 41 on Maple Avenue and provide the Washington Twp. Fire Department with an up-to-date facility that can accommodate modern fire and EMS vehicles. Construction is expected to be completed by August 2023.

Roundabout opens at Mad River, West Alex Bell roads

A roundabout at the intersection of Mad River and West Alex Bell roads in Washington Twp. opened in August after four months of construcion. The new roundabout, the first circular intersection in Montgomery County, cost $280,000 for engineering, $370,000 for right of way and $970,000 for construction, with 90% of construction costs paid from federal safety money and 10% from the Ohio Public Works Commission

Washington Twp. earns Ohio Fire Department of the Year award

Washington Twp. received state recognition in March with one of the Ohio Fire Service’s highest honors: Ohio Fire Department of the Year. The award was presented by the Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of State Fire Marshal and the Ohio Department of Public Safety’s Division of EMS during the 41st annual Ohio Fire Service Hall of Fame & Fire Awards ceremony, held at the Center of Science and Industry in Columbus.

Drone company launches construction on manufacturing center

Strix Drones, an industrial company that manufactures drone docking stations, announced in April that it will bring manufacturing of the first autonomous drone docking station to its new facility in Washington Twp. off Yankee Street in the RAM Precision complex. The site will house U.S. production of a new docking station that Montgomery County officials say will extend the reach of drone technology. Strix Drones is headquartered in Hod Hasharon, Israel and has an office in Miami, Florida.