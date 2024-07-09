DOJ: Clark County man paid adults to sexually abuse children live on social media

Credit: Butler County Jail Credit: Butler County Jail

Johnson paid a woman to engage in sexually explicit conduct with a young girl live on Snapchat in June 2022. He recorded the communications with a screen recorder app, saving video recordings of approximately 10 minutes and 17 minutes on separate days in June, according to court documents.

After diligent investigation, law enforcement was able to locate the woman and child, who were overseas. The victim was 5 and was removed from the woman’s custody, according to the Department of Justice.

Johnson engaged in similar social media chats with other women, who at Johnson’s request sexually abused individuals who appeared to be children on live video chat for Johnson to view. He also engaged in online chats discussing the possibility of meeting with other adults who had children so that he could engage in sexually explicit conduct with their children, according to the DOJ.

Investigators discovered more than 24,000 files of child sexual assault material on Johnson’s hard drives. The DOJ said the material included more than 500 files depicting bestiality, at least 400 files involving violence or masochistic abuse and more than 3,500 pornographic files depicting infants and toddlers.