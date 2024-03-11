Dolan sits down with local voters in bid for U.S. Senate GOP primary win

Saturday’s stop allowed Dolan to speak one-on-one with several supporters. He took questions and discussed his campaign strategies, his stances on the issues, and plans for office.

Dolan said his primary focus is on the U.S.-Mexico border.

“Right now, it’s to secure and seal our borders, without a doubt,” he said. “We have economic issues we have to tackle, along with national security issues, but first we need to get the sovereignty of our nation back and that will be done by securing and sealing the border.”

Dolan is up against Cleveland businessman Bernie Moreno and Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose for the Republican primary nomination. The winner of the primary will face U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, in November.

This news organization intends to cover a local event from each campaign. The LaRose campaign has not announced any upcoming visits. LaRose was in Hamilton County Saturday for a pancake breakfast where he touted himself as “the only battle-tested conservative in this race,” according to his social media.

This news organization provided coverage of a campaign stop in the region last month where Moreno was joined by Donald Trump Jr., who called Moreno a “true fighter” and touted that Moreno is the only candidate in the race endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

Dolan’s weekend swing through this region came on the heels of his endorsement from Republican former U.S. Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio.

“We believe his deep understanding of the issues facing our state, combined with his ability to build consensus and drive meaningful change, make him the best choice to represent Ohioans at the federal level and champion the cause of freedom at home and abroad,” Portman said in a joint announcement with his wife, Jane.

Local stop

At K’s Hamburgers Saturday, Dolan was asked for his reaction to President Joe Biden’s call for Republicans to join him in getting a border security bill passed. Dolan said he’s all for it, as long as it includes closing the border.

“If it’s a border security bill that closes the border temporarily while we get security, while we get the wall built ... and while we go to the Mexican government and take on the cartels, none of which Biden wants to do,” he said. “So, it’s not really a border security bill; all (Biden) is doing is a border management bill.”

Illegal immigration, increased crime and drug activity, and pressure on the country’s financial resources are all issues that could be improved through a change in border security, he said.

Dolan said the Republican party’s best hope for passing the type of bill he’s described is to regain control of the Senate and Congress rather than to focus solely on convincing Democrats to get on board.

“(But), I know, if you’re listening to New York mayors, to Chicago mayors, they’re fed up and they’re going to understand the only way this problem is going to be solved is to temporarily stop and get our house in order and then go again,” he said. “I always (equate it) to this: it’s like having a patient that’s bleeding out on the table and everyone wants to talk about cosmetic surgery; let’s stop the bleeding first.”

On the topic of drugs, and specifically how he’d respond to the opioid crisis, Dolan said he believes fentanyl should be designated as a weapon of mass destruction.

“With fentanyl, the precursor ingredients come from China, and while a lot of it does come through legal ports, that’s not what’s killing (people), that’s going to American hospitals and clinics,” he said. “But when those precursor (ingredients) go to Mexico, that’s when it should be considered a weapon of mass destruction because ... it’s not going for the proper use of fentanyl, it’s going to be added to these pills, which then come across the border illegally and kill a lot of people.”

Dolan said Saturday he believes he’s the best person for the job and the best choice against his opponents because of his track record and experience.

“I’m the only one with public and private sector experience, and I’m the only one who can point to a record of conservative achievement that’s helped across the aisle,” he said. “Taxes are less for individuals and businesses, regulations are down, school choice is up, we invest in police, we’ve invested infrastructure to make Ohio a growing place and to make sure the quality of life is high. I can take that message to all Ohioans and beat Sherrod Brown.”

Union resident Joe Rieger attended Saturday’s event and said he plans to vote for Dolan because he’s relatable and a down-to-earth politician.

“When a politician is elected, they shouldn’t assume the reason they were elected is because they have all the answers,” he said. “I feel like Dolan embraces that and understands that he shouldn’t go into office pushing his views, but instead pushing the views of the people.”