Donald Huber, longtime local builder, died Saturday at age 90

On his father’s death in 1954, Don entered the family business where he worked with brother Charles Huber.

It was in 1956 that Charles Huber launched the construction of his first plat of brick, single-family homes in what had been Wayne Twp., according to the city of Huber Heights. From the mid-1950s to 1992, Huber Homes built 10,707 single-family homes and 2,258 multi-family units in the community.

“Middle-class families found security, access, and promise in this new community,” his obituary said.

Don Huber went on to form Donald L. Huber Enterprises, and developed communities in Kettering, Centerville, Miamisburg, Beavercreek, Lima, Sidney, Cincinnati, Columbus and communities outside of Ohio, .

His obituary said he was also instrumental in assembling 1,250 acres of land for Miami Valley Research Park, a non-profit university-related park affiliated with local academic institutions to bring industry and advanced technology companies to Kettering and Beavercreek.

