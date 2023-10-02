DoorDash driver helps woman call Kettering PD; she ran after car, cited abuse

BreakingNews
KETTERING — A DoorDash driver delivering beer to a home helped a female running from the residence, where she said she was strangled by the suspect days earlier.

Kettering police responded to a domestic violence complaint on an unidentified street Sept. 24 when the DoorDash worker called authorities at 10:30 a.m., saying the female ran from the home to seek help, city records show.

“She was somewhat hysterical, appeared very agitated and upset,” a police report states.

The age of the complainant was redacted from the report. The suspect is 43.

The female said the suspect had just fled, but added that he had thrown her into a wall and strangled her two days before, documents state. She said he had broken her phone, used her money to buy beer and had held the woman against her will.

The female told police the suspect had beat or injured several parts of her body, according to police records. She ran after the DoorDash driver when that vehicle was pulling away.

The female declined to press charges and refused to fill out domestic violence paperwork, police said.

The Dayton Daily News has inquired if the suspect was apprehended and is facing any charges, but police have not responded.

