Downtown county buildings will be open, under boil advisory Wednesday

The Montgomery County Reibold Building. STAFF FILE
Local News | 1 hour ago
By Jen Balduf

Montgomery County government buildings in downtown Dayton will be open Wednesday, but under a boil advisory until further notice.

Water pressure has been restored at the County Administration Building, Reibold Building, the Court Complex, Juvenile Court and Coroner’s Office following a major water main break Monday afternoon at Keowee Street and Monument Avenue in Dayton.

>> Dayton sees third large water disruption in last year and half; boil advisory underway

However, all the county government buildings downtown will be under a boil advisory when they reopen, according to a release from Brianna Wooten, county communications director.

>> Dayton boil advisory: Is your home or workplace on the city’s map?

