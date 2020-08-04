Downtown county buildings will be open, under boil advisory Wednesday

Montgomery County government buildings in downtown Dayton will be open Wednesday, but under a boil advisory until further notice.
Water pressure has been restored at the County Administration Building, Reibold Building, the Court Complex, Juvenile Court and Coroner’s Office following a major water main break Monday afternoon at Keowee Street and Monument Avenue in Dayton.
However, all the county government buildings downtown will be under a boil advisory when they reopen, according to a release from Brianna Wooten, county communications director.
