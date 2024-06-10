Downtown Dayton restaurant plans to relocate to Uptown Centerville in 2025

With the move, they are downsizing the restaurant’s footprint. The restaurant will be located in a 6,000-square-foot, single story building with a patio at 110 W. Franklin St., across from The Brunch Pub. Their current location at 135 E. Second St. is 14,800 square feet with three stories.

Mudlick Tap House is expected to relocate in spring 2025. For now, it’s business as usual at their Dayton spot until construction is complete.

“This location presented a great opportunity to get back to the area where we grew up and become a part of the growing Uptown Centerville redevelopment,” Dean said.

Danielle Kuehnle, senior vice president of sales and leasing at Oberer Realty Services, said they are thrilled to announce their deal with Mudlick Tap House. The restaurant will be the sole tenant of the new freestanding building.

“They are a wonderful fit for (the) area and will bring a casual, family friendly dining option to Uptown,” Kuehnle said. “Forrest and Jennifer have an excellent reputation for great food and service.”

This news comes as the restaurant’s current building is on the market for $1.5 million.

“Our customers are the backbone of our business, we are grateful for their years of loyalty and look forward to serving them now and in the future,” Dean said.