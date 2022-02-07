Downtown Dayton to add phone app option to pay for street parking

The Passport app will allow motorists to pay to park at all city meters, without requiring any modifications to the devices.

Using the app, people can pay for parking, monitor their sessions and extend time remotely, the company says, and users also can receive alerts to notify them when their time is running out.

Passport is used by more than 800 cities, universities and agencies.

“Cities continue to look to Passport for support in the management of their parking and transportation needs,” said David Evans, Passport CEO, in a recent news release.

The city originally expected the pay-by-app service to launch in early December, but Stovall said the city needs to finalize some details.

Passport is already used by some Oregon District visitors, because people can pay for parking at lots managed by ABM.

“Many Daytonians probably have the app downloaded to their phone from that location or other locations around” Ohio, said Monica Jones, the manager of Dayton’s division of management and budget.

A pay-by-mobile device option was recommended by a consultant who completed an assessment of the city’s parking system a few years ago, Jones said.