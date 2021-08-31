Downtown Dayton visitors are parking wrong, blocking bike paths

Caption Two cars block a protected bike lane on Jefferson Street on Monday. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

Jefferson Street in downtown Dayton added protected bike lanes that are meant to put a buffer between cyclists and traffic.

The lane closest to the curb is now the bike lane, and there is a striped barrier painted on the roadway separating cars and bikes.

Caption Information the city of Dayton shares on fliers that are being issued to vehicles that park in the protected bike lanes on Jefferson Street. CONTRIBUTED

Bike Miami Valley has said that protected lanes generally feel safer and more like a bike path.

The city has installed more than five miles of new bike lanes since 2018, and it plans to construct a new cycling track in the Wright Dunbar Business District, which will be protected by a curb.