DPS decides against moving JROTC program away from Meadowdale, considers expanding options

DPS leadership previously proposed moving the JROTC program to Dunbar because the career tech students are unable to achieve both the JROTC goals and career tech education goals simultaneously due to scheduling issues, said Lisa Minor, assistant superintendent for the district.

Fewer than six students have enlisted in the Army in 16 years, Minor said.

“They would not be able to, even if they wanted to, to complete it to get credits and things they need for the JROTC,” Minor said. “So we have to do something for those students.”

Moving the Army JROTC to Dunbar would help the district expand Science, Technology, Engineering and Math programming, Minor said.

Another Meadowdale JROTC member, freshman Zachary Green, said he goes to school because of the JROTC. He said he is now considering college to do ROTC before he enlists.

“If it moves to Dunbar, it’s going to really throw off my plans,” Green said.

School board president Chrisondra Goodwine noted that it’s rare for students to come out to speak at a school board meeting. She said she remembered going to school and doing everything else she needed to do so she could play softball, so she could sympathize with those students.

Three students, two parents and two JROTC instructors spoke in favor of keeping the program at Meadowdale. Some of the positives cited included having the space to practice, along with the equipment and resources available.

Wadsworth suggested bringing students interested in JROTC to Meadowdale.

“We already have the proper facilities and it makes more sense to bring cadets to the best equipped location than to strip away the resources that make our program great,” Wadsworth said.

Some school board members suggested adding more JROTC programs to the high schools. Goodwine noted there were 16 students who were interested in a JROTC program at Dunbar. A Navy JROTC program exists at Belmont High School.

“I’d like to see JROTC programs at more schools,” Bailey said.