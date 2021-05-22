Dragons blanked by South Bend

The South Bend Cubs scored four runs in the third inning and shut down the Dayton offense on four hits in a 5-0 win on Friday night. The two clubs have split the first four games of the six-game series.
The Cubs took advantage of a Dayton error in the third inning that extended the frame, and Cubs designated hitter Yonathan Perlaza belted a two-out, two-run home run that gave South Bend a 4-0 lead.
South Bend starting pitcher Ryan Jensen, the Chicago Cubs first round draft pick in 2019, allowed only one batter to reach base over five innings to earn the win.
Dragons starter Lyon Richardson (1-1) gave up five hits on the night while walking two and striking out four to absorb the loss.
The Dragons only one runner reach second base when Mariel Bautista double to left field in the sixth inning.
Despite the loss, the Dragons (10-6) remained in a first-place tie with Lake County, who lost to Great Lakes on Friday night.
Notes: Dragons first baseman Bren Spillane left the game after one inning after suffering what appeared to be a thumb or wrist injury while playing defense. He was replaced in the second inning by pinch hitter Jonathan Willems.