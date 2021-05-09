Dragons off to best start in 11 years

After Quincy McAfee walked with one out, Jose Tello ripped a double to right-center field to drive in McAfee and make it 4-2. James Free followed with a double off the left field fence to score Tello and pull the Dragons to within one run. Jonathan Willems walked, and after Mariel Bautista flied to left for the second out, Hernandez ripped a two-run double to left to give the Dragons a 5-4 lead. Rey’s homer in the seventh made it 6-4 and proved to be an important insurance run.

Dragons relief pitcher Spencer Stockton entered the game with two outs in the second inning and worked 4 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits with one walk and three strikeouts for the win. Schneider earned the save.

The Dragons and Loons close out the six-game series on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 p.m.. Lyon Richardson, who tossed three scoreless innings in the season opener on Tuesday, will start for the Dragons against Bobby Miller.