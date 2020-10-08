Driver caught with 200 grams of meth, Greenville police say

The driver was arrested and charged with possession of drugs, a first-degree felony.

Greenville police did not identify the driver.

However, Darke County Jail records show that 57-year-old Michael Dean Newman was arrested early Monday by the Greenville Police Department and booked on suspicion of a first-degree felony drug possession charge.

Newman is being held in the Darke County Jail on a $75,000 cash only bond.