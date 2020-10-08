Driver caught with 200 grams of meth, Greenville police say

A traffic stop Monday led to the discovery of 200 grams of suspected methamphetamine, Greenville police said.
Officers stopped a vehicle around 2:30 a.m. for a minor traffic violation, and apparently became suspicious.
A K-9 from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office responded and alerted to the vehicle, according to a Greenville Police Department social media post.
On October 5, 2020 at 2:28am, our officers stopped a vehicle for a minor traffic violation. A K-9 from the Darke County...Posted by Greenville Ohio Police Department on Wednesday, October 7, 2020
“A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed more than 200 grams of suspected methamphetamine worth approximately $20,000,” the Facebook post read.
The driver was arrested and charged with possession of drugs, a first-degree felony.
Greenville police did not identify the driver.
However, Darke County Jail records show that 57-year-old Michael Dean Newman was arrested early Monday by the Greenville Police Department and booked on suspicion of a first-degree felony drug possession charge.
Newman is being held in the Darke County Jail on a $75,000 cash only bond.
Credit: Darke County Jail