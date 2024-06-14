Driver cited for OVI after crashing into 3 poles in Washington Twp.

Around 3:44 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash on Miamisburg-Centerville Road (state Route 725) near Garnet Drive.

An investigation revealed a 2007 BMW was going east on Miamisburg-Centerville Road and went off the right side of the road and hit two light poles, according to the sheriff’s office. The vehicle then crossed both lanes of traffic before going off the road again and hitting a third light pole.

The driver reportedly walked away from the crash before deputies arrived but was found in Centerville minutes later by police.