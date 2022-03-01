Driver critically injured in head-on crash in Miami County

Judith Sorrell was driving a Buick Encore south on County Road 25A around 7:45 a.m. when she went left of center and struck a GMC Acadia headed north, driven by John Szabo, 35, of Troy, Sheriff Dave Duchak said.

The Buick overturned onto its top. Sorrell was taken to Upper Valley Medical Center and then flown to Miami Valley Hospital, where she was listed in critical but stable condition, Duchak said.