Driver critically injured in head-on crash in Miami County

A 54-year-old Piqua woman was critically injured in a head-on crash Tuesday morning at North County Road 25A and Lytle Road in Concord Twp., according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.
Judith Sorrell was driving a Buick Encore south on County Road 25A around 7:45 a.m. when she went left of center and struck a GMC Acadia headed north, driven by John Szabo, 35, of Troy, Sheriff Dave Duchak said.
The Buick overturned onto its top. Sorrell was taken to Upper Valley Medical Center and then flown to Miami Valley Hospital, where she was listed in critical but stable condition, Duchak said.
Szabo and his three young children were taken to Upper Valley Medical Center as a precaution but appeared OK, the sheriff said.
Preliminary investigation indicates that speed was a contributing factor, and witnesses reported that Sorrell’s vehicle had been driving erratically before the crash. There are no indications of alcohol or drugs, and the crash remains under investigation, Duchak said.
