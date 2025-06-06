Driver taken to hospital after hitting house in Miami County

A woman was rescued from a vehicle and taken to the hospital after crashing into a house in Miami County Friday morning.
At 8:47 a.m., Miami County sheriff’s deputies and the Troy Fire Department responded to a crash in the 2200 block of South Ohio 202 in Staunton Twp.
Initial reports indicated a vehicle left the road and hit the house, entering the residence, according to deputies.
The driver, an 18-year-old woman, was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated by crews.
She was transported to the hospital. Her condition was not available.
No one inside the home was injured, but the house has extensive structural damage from the crash, the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies are continuing to investigate what caused the crash.
