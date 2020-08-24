Suspected meth, heroin seized in Gratis drug bust, 3 arrested

Investigators seized suspected methamphetamine and heroin, and arrested three people during a raid last week in Preble County.
Complaints about drug activity led to an investigation at the home in the 100 block of South Ada Doty Street in Gratis, according to a release from Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson.
Deputies obtained a search warrant after an undercover officer bought suspected meth at the house.
Seized during Thursday’s raid were approximately 18 grams of suspected meth, approximately four grams of suspected heroin and other evidence associated with drug trafficking, the release stated.
Three people were arrested at the home, and all were charged on Monday in Eaton Municipal Court:
Phyllis R. Browning, 55, is charged with aggravated possession of drugs, aggravated trafficking in drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
Freddie A. Perry, 49, is charged with aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jonathan S. Wells, 24, is charged with aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.