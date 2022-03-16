Hamburger icon
Dublin Pub raffle on St. Patrick’s Day to help longtime officer

A 50/50 drawing on St. Patrick's Day at the Dublin Pub in Dayton will benefit Pat McCoy, a longtime officer who was diagnosed with cancer and suffered a massive stroke. McCoy for years worked security at the pub on St. Patrick's Day.

Credit: Jim Noelker

Credit: Jim Noelker

Local News
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
33 minutes ago

The Dublin Pub for this St. Patrick’s Day is giving back to a police officer who has helped with security for years on St. Patrick’s Day at the pub.

Proceeds from a Dublin Pub 50/50 drawing will benefit Pat McCoy, who retired in 2020 from the Miami Twp. Police Department and now works as a transfer officer for West Carrollton police and has worked part-time for the Dayton Dragons during the summer.

ExploreFree rides start St. Patrick’s Day as bars, restaurants expect business hike

McCoy, 59, was diagnosed in February with pancreatic cancer, according to Cheryl Dillin, who is leading the 50/50 sales at the pub at 300 Wayne Ave. in Dayton.

“The day before he was to begin his chemo treatments, he suffered a massive stroke,” Dillin said. “The stroke left him without the use of his right hand, unable to walk unaided, and unable to speak.”

The goal is for McCoy to regain his strength, speech and other faculties so he can begin chemotherapy, she said.

ExplorePHOTOS: Miami Valley St. Patrick's Day festivities

Meanwhile, Dillin said medical bills are mounting and McCoy’s wife, Trish, will become his primary caregiver once he is released and not able to devote as much time to working.

“Thanks to the Dublin Pub and the 50/50 drawing, we may be able to provide some much needed immediate financial relief to an officer who has dedicated his life to being there when we (the community) needed it. Now it’s time to give back,” said Dillin, self-proclaimed lead ‘Shennanigan Coordinator’ for the day.

A 50/50 drawing at the Dublin Pub in Dayton will benefit Pat McCoy, a local police officer diagnosed with cancer who recently suffered a stroke. McCoy for years worked security at the pub on St. Patrick's Day. CONTRIBUTED

