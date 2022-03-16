Dublin Pub raffle on St. Patrick’s Day to help longtime officer

Proceeds from a Dublin Pub 50/50 drawing will benefit Pat McCoy, who retired in 2020 from the Miami Twp. Police Department and now works as a transfer officer for West Carrollton police and has worked part-time for the Dayton Dragons during the summer.

McCoy, 59, was diagnosed in February with pancreatic cancer, according to Cheryl Dillin, who is leading the 50/50 sales at the pub at 300 Wayne Ave. in Dayton.