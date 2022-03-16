JUST IN: Free rides start St. Patrick’s Day as bars, restaurants expect business hike

Free rides will be available St. Patrick’s Day through early Sunday morning for Montgomery County residents who have had too much to drink.
The county prosecutor’s office said that service will be available for residents through the ArriveSafe program from 6 a.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Sunday.
“There is no excuse to…get in a car after celebrating St. Patrick’s Day and drive under the influence,” Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said.
“After celebrating St. Patrick’s Day, what would you rather do? Would you rather go to jail in the back seat of a cruiser handcuffed…or go home free of charge?” he asked.
Heck said ArriveSafe rides can be obtained by calling (937) 449-9999.
Area restaurant and bar operators said they expect an increase in business this weekend. St. Patrick Day, a full day of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament games and a warmer weather forecast all coincide with the first non-COVID restricted annual Irish celebration since 2019.
It comes on the same week that the University of Dayton Arena is hosting the First Four, which features Wright State University playing tonight. The UD Arena is also the site of the Ohio boys high school basketball tournament with Alter and Centerville playing this weekend.
The Montgomery County’s Sheriff’s Office and its OVI Task Force will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint in conjunction with the St. Patrick’s Day, MCSO Media Director Christine Bevins said in an email. Details of the location were not released.
