BreakingNews
Lumpia Queen to open first brick-and-mortar in Dayton food hall
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Duplex fire under investigation in Miamisburg

Local News
By
38 minutes ago

A fire at a Miamisburg duplex is under investigation after occupants got out safely, according to the Miami Valley Fire District.

Crews kept the Fourth Street fire contained to one room and prevented it from spreading to other areas of the building, said Miami Valley Fire District Battalion Chief Jim Baber.

There was one person is each part of the duplex. They both got out “safe and sound,” Baber said. He also noted the building had working smoke detectors.

With hot temperatures and high heat indexes today, Baber said crews made sure to cycle through everyone and keep an eye on firefighters.

“[There were] a lot of waters on scene and we tried to ease the burden as much as we could,” he said.

Fire crews from West Carrollton also assisted at the scene.

In Other News
1
Dayton Arcade to add well-known hotel brand
2
Crews demolish two West Carrollton schools: Bricks available to public
3
Bus union rep warns of Dayton schools transportation issues if more...
4
Centre City wins $5M in credits again, but will this go-around be...
5
Montgomery County overdose deaths dip: ‘People feel like they can get...

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top