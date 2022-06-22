Duplex fire under investigation in Miamisburg

A fire at a Miamisburg duplex is under investigation after occupants got out safely, according to the Miami Valley Fire District.
Crews kept the Fourth Street fire contained to one room and prevented it from spreading to other areas of the building, said Miami Valley Fire District Battalion Chief Jim Baber.
There was one person is each part of the duplex. They both got out “safe and sound,” Baber said. He also noted the building had working smoke detectors.
With hot temperatures and high heat indexes today, Baber said crews made sure to cycle through everyone and keep an eye on firefighters.
“[There were] a lot of waters on scene and we tried to ease the burden as much as we could,” he said.
Fire crews from West Carrollton also assisted at the scene.
