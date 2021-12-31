Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

E. coli outbreak linked to packaged salads, CDC says

ajc.com

Local News
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
33 minutes ago

Packaged organic salad sold in Ohio was linked to an E. coli outbreak that has sickened at least 13 people in six states.

Six people sickened ate Simple Truth Organic Power Greens and one sick person ate Nature’s Basket Organic Power Greens, with best if used by dates through Dec. 20, according to a food safety alert issued Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

ExploreRecall: 3 deaths linked to listeria contamination of packaged salads

Of those sick, four required hospitalization, the alert stated.

The power greens salad is a mix of organic spinach, mizuna, kale and chard.

Investigators are working to determine whether additional products may be contaminated, the CDC said.

In addition to Ohio, people were sickened in Alaska, California, Mississippi, Oregon and Washington.

Throw away any salad that may contaminated; wash items and surfaces that may have touched the salad with hot soapy water or a dishwasher; and call a health care provider for any of the following severe E. coli symptoms:

Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102 degrees

Diarrhea for more than three days that is not improving

Bloody diarrhea

So much vomiting that you cannot keep down liquids

Signs of dehydration, such as:

  • limited urination
  • dry mouth and throat
  • feeling dizzy when standing up.

In Other News
1
ArriveSafe offers free New Year’s Eve cab rides for Montgomery County...
2
Board of Elections approves tentative new precinct map
3
Masks at Carroll HS mandatory until MLK Day
4
Travel nightmares over holidays? Tell us your story
5
RTA bus driver critical, 4 others seriously hurt after high-speed crash

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top