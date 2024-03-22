Eaton man accused of sexually assaulting, sharing nude images with 13-year-old

The teen reported she had sex with Keener multiple times, according to Eaton Municipal Court records.

During an interview with police, she said they started exchanging messages on Facebook. She told him she was 13 and he said he was 26, according to an affidavit. A few days later, she went to his apartment and they reportledy had sex.

“[The girl] also reported that she and Calvin exchanged nude photos and videos,” the affidavit read.

During the investigation police found they exchanged multiple explicit photos and videos of each other.

When police iterviewed Keener, he said he had been trying to date the girl, according to court records. They reportedly first exchanged messages on social media on Jan. 12 and hung out three times.

Keener allegedly had two pairs of the girl’s underwear, which he flushed down the toilet afer police visted his apartment, according to court documents.

Keener was charged with three counts each of pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor, unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles as well as two counts of tampering with evidence.

He was booked into the Preble County Jail on Thursday.