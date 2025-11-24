Eaton woman pleads guilty to inappropriate relationships with 3 teens

• Guilty plea: Jenna L. Anderson, 32, pleaded guilty to two counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor in Preble County Common Pleas Court.

• Dismissed: Two counts of sexual imposition and one count of gross sexual imposition were dismissed.

Both sexual imposition charges were first-degree misdemeanors.

What was she accused of?

• Inappropriate relationships: Anderson reportedly had inappropriate relationships with three teenagers. Two of the teens were 16 and the third was 15 at the time of the indictment in October.

On Sept. 8 a woman reported Anderson had been hanging out with her 15-year-old son and had an inappropriate relationship with him, according to Eaton Municipal Court records.

“(She) thought the relationship was weird and tried to meet with Jenna on several occasions, but Jenna would not agree to do so,” an affidavit read.

Anderson allegedly bought the teen things, including a ring.

• Inappropriate contact: The woman caught Anderson in the shower with the teen on Sept. 6, according to court records.

Anderson allegedly denied anything happened.

During an interview on Sept. 9, Anderson admitted to exchanging nude images with the teen, the affidavit stated.

She told investigators she performed a sex act on the teen about three weeks earlier.

The teen told detectives he and his friends had been hanging out with Anderson for a few months.

“(He) indicated he did not want to talk about what he did when he was alone with Jenna,” the affidavit read.

What happens next?

• Sentencing: Anderson is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 9.

Because she was convicted of a sex offense involving a minor, she will be designated a Tier II sex offender, according to court records.

Anderson will be required to register her address every 180 days for 25 years.