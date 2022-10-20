Efforts continue to expand mural project

The Make It Art project strives to:

Enhance the beauty of the historic downtown through public murals

Attract residents, visitors and businesses to downtown Troy

Provide opportunities for artists to share their talent while earning a living

Allow building owners an opportunity to utilize their buildings in a creative manner while maintaining the historic integrity of the building and streetscape

Expose the community to diverse styles of art and interpretation to increase understanding and appreciation.

A Mural Installation Guide was developed by the Main Street design committee with city staff, Keller said. It includes directions for how to apply for a mural on a building, outlines what makes a building eligible for a mural, details how murals will be selected, contains guidelines for installation and provides a process timeline.

The Planning Commission, which will approve mural designs, approved the guidelines and the program outline. The guidelines include a decommission plan for when a wall can no longer be used for a mural or the mural has degraded to the point where it needs removed, Austin Eidemiller of the city staff said.

Twenty-two potential mural locations have been identified throughout the downtown, Keller said. The initial mural likely will be a small selfie wall mural followed by a larger mural.

Troy Main Street has secured an Ohio Arts Council grant for around $2,400 for a mural and will seek a sponsor to match that grant, Keller said. A list of area mural artists also has been compiled.

For more information on the project, contact Troy Main Street at troymainstreet.org.

Contact this contributing writer at nancykburr@aol.com