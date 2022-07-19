Election 2022: All Ohio voters expected to get ballot applications for November

About two-thirds of Ohio’s 11.8 million people are registered to vote. People can also send in written applications for absentee ballots, but they require extensive information.

Information on absentee ballots, voting schedules, local boards of elections and more issues is available at www.ohiosos.gov.

Candidate names and issue items for the Nov. 8 ballot must be certified Aug. 30, according to the state’s election calendar. Ballots to active-duty military and overseas voters will be sent out Sept. 23.

The registration deadline to vote in the Nov. 8 election is Oct. 11. Regular absentee ballots can be sent out starting Oct. 12, the same day as early in-person voting begins.

Returned applications for absentee ballots must be received by noon Nov. 5 by boards of election. Absentee ballots sent back by some other method than U.S. Mail must be returned by the time polls close at 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.

Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked by Nov. 7 and arrive at boards of election no later than Nov. 18 to be counted.

Voting dates and times for August election

Early voting this week is 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays

Week four (Monday, July 25 to Monday, Aug. 1):

- 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, July 25 to Friday, July 29

- 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 30

- 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 31

- 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1.

Election Day, Aug. 2: 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Vote by mail: Applications for absentee ballots to be mailed for Aug. 2 election must be received by noon July 30 at your local board of elections. Though this is the deadline set in law, election officials warn that waiting until this deadline may make it hard to vote by mail because of delivery times.