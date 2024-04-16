Election 2024: What issues matter most to you in this year’s election? Take our survey

The Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News are committed to focusing on the issues as we cover this year’s elections. We want to know what issues matter most to you, our readers. We will use this information to help guide our coverage and decide what questions to ask candidates for state and federal office.

