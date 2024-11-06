Election results: Blackshear has early lead on McGuire in bid for Ohio Senate seat

The winner will replace Sen. Niraj Antani to represent Senate District 6. Antani, R-Miami Twp., opted not to run for reelection after the boundaries were redrawn last year giving Democrats a stronger competitive advantage.

Aside from nearly all of Dayton and the entirety of Trotwood, the district includes Kettering, Oakwood, Riverside, Carlisle, Centerville, Moraine, Springboro, West Carrollton and mutliple townships.

Ohio senators are elected to four-year terms and receive an annual salary of $63,007 a year, plus more if they get into their caucus’ leadership.

In the Ohio Senate District 10 race, Republican Kyle Koehler was leading Democrat Dan McGregor, according to the state’s website.

Lifelong Springfielder and former state Rep. Kyle Koehler had 59.38% of the votes in the first tally, compared with 40.62% for Democratic newcomer McGregor, of Beavercreek. There are hours of counting left to go.

Koehler has said he is focused on taxes, government overspending, education and immigration. McGregor said his top priorities include addressing public school funding, building a “family-friendly economy” and addressing human-caused climate change.