Cooper leads Foley in Montgomery County clerk of courts race

Foley, who faces felony and misdemeanor charges related to campaign and other activity, was first elected to the clerk of courts office in 2018.

In addition to being tasked with keeping court records and maintaining the auto title division, the clerk of courts is in charge of overseeing a staff of nearly 100 people and a budget of $15 million.

Montgomery County treasurer

In the race for Montgomery County treasurer, Republican incumbent John McManus has earned 53.5% of the vote and is ahead of Democrat Mohamed Al-Hamdani, who has 46.5% of the vote according to the first batch of early voting ballots.

McManus won the treasurer spot in 2020 after serving on the Dayton Public Schools Board of Education from 2016 to 2020. In 2018, McManus unsuccessfully ran for the Ohio House of Representatives as a Democrat before switching parties. In 2019, he was hired as chief of the clerk of courts legal division.

Al-Hamdani, a partner at Flanagan, Lieberman & Rambo law firm, formerly served as president of the Dayton City Schools Board of Education. He’s a member of the Fair Housing Center Board and chairman of the Montgomery County Democratic Party.

The two men served on the Dayton Board of Education together.

The county treasurer is responsible for collecting property taxes and managing the county’s investments, and sits on the Montgomery County land bank board. Treasurers do not set tax rates, taxable values or the amount of property taxes owed on individual parcels.

Montgomery County recorder

In the race for Montgomery County recorder, Democrat Stacey Benson-Taylor has earned 53% of the vote and is ahead of Republican Lori Kennedy, who has 47% of the vote.

Benson-Taylor was hired as chief deputy recorder in September 2021. She was appointed to lead the county recorder’s office last year to fill a vacancy left by Brandon McClain, who is now serving as a judge in Dayton Municipal Court.

Kennedy, a realtor, mortgage loan officer and district manager, has spent more than 20 years in the real estate and mortgage industry negotiating and handling mortgage and real estate deals, and managing teams of mortgage lenders.

The Montgomery County Recorder’s Office oversees a $1.2 million annual budget. The office maintains property records and other documents.

Montgomery County Common Pleas Court

In the races for an open seat in the General Division of the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court, Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Elizabeth Ellis, a Republican, has earned 53.6% of the vote and is ahead of Julia Mauk, a Democrat and public defender, who has 46.4% of the vote.

The court is a trial court for civil and all felony criminal cases.

Ellis’ experience ranges from working in the University of Dayton School of Law Legal Clinic and in Legal Aid before spending more than 20 years working as an assistant prosecuting attorney for Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Ellis also worked in the Greene County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office as the civil division chief, chief appellate counsel and chief of the juvenile division.

Mauk has practiced in both municipal and common pleas courtrooms throughout Montgomery County. Outside of the courtroom, Mauk has served on the Dayton Bar Association’s Grievance Committee for the past eight years, she said.

Mauk also played a role in the Dayton Regional Mental Health Court Docket, which involved reviewing documents and representing clients in the program.

Gov. Mike DeWine appointed Ellis to the seat last year after it was vacated.