Election: Riverside, Centerville, Huber Heights to vote on charter changes

Riverside

Voters in Riverside will decide on the following proposed changes:

* To allow two non-residents to join the city’s planning commission and board of zoning appeals. This change would allow individuals who work in Riverside, but do not reside there, and who have a career or special knowledge in planning/zoning to apply to serve. Council has the final say in these appointments.

* To put the supervision of the clerk of council under the city manager rather than under city council to better align with performance review and collaborative work assignments, as the clerk works directly with the city manager on a regular basis.

* A change in the posting of notifications to align with a 2023 change in state law, allowing for notification to be done on multiple platforms: a municipality’s website, a municipality’s social media account(s), or on the Ohio News Media Association’s statewide public notice website.

* A slight modification to charter language regarding powers and duties, specifically the execution of purchase orders.

* To reduce the number of required seats on the charter review commission from nine to seven. City officials say there has been difficulty getting enough applicants to constitute a quorum.

Centerville

Voters in Centerville will decide on 23 changes to the charter, all of which will be included under a single issue, as opposed to separate ballot items. Voters will choose to approve or reject all proposed changes with one yes or no vote.

Many of the proposed amendments involve slight modification or removal of charter language to reflect current state law or for clarification. This includes updates to the requirements for public notices.

Other proposed changes include:

* A slight change in wording to stipulate if a mayor-elect or councilmember-elect fails to qualify, dies, or resigns, the position shall be filled according to the provisions of the charter.

* Additions in two areas of the charter stipulating that if a candidate running for mayor dies prior to the general election, said candidate’s name shall remain on the ballot. If the deceased candidate receives enough votes to become mayor-elect, council of the new term shall appoint by majority vote an eligible Centerville resident.

* Reducing the percentage of electors’ signatures needed for a petition to recall an individual from office from 25% to 10%.

* An independent audit of the city’s finances will be required each year, either by the state of Ohio or an independent certified public accountant or accounting firm.

* Council will be required to hold an annual general codification of all municipal ordinances and resolution having the force and effect of law, as opposed to “at least every 10 years,” as previously stipulated in the charter.

* Removal of a stipulation that states, “The (city) manager need not be a resident of the municipality or the state at the time of appointment, but shall reside therein during tenure of office as manager.”

* A stipulation that all employees of the city are deemed “at-will” employees, aside from those which include a written employment agreement or collective bargaining agreement.

Huber Heights

Voters in Huber Heights will decide on five proposed amendments. These changes include:

* A new stipulation that a sitting council member or mayor cannot file petitions to run for mayor or a different council seat unless they are in the last year of their term. The aim is to prevent a person in a “safe seat” from running against a colleague on the dais, causing turmoil on council.

* Changing the mayor’s role to a voting member of council, but without the ability to veto council decisions.

* A change to public notice requirements to include the city’s website and at least three public places within the city.

* A proposal that the city’s residency requirement for a city manager be determined by existing Ohio state law and as negotiated by council, allowing city council to consider the specific circumstances of each candidate.

* A stipulation that board, council, or commission members may be removed if they have three or more unexcused meeting absences.