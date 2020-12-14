Electoral College to cast ballots today in Ohio, across U.S.

Explore Local COVID vaccine site prepares for imminent first delivery

The Constitution provides each state one elector for each member of the House of Representatives and one for each senator. Currently, there are 538, including three from the District of Columbia and 270 are needed to win the presidency. All but two states award electoral votes on a winner-take-all basis.

The newly elected Congress meets in a joint session on Jan. 6 to officially count the electoral ballots. The new president is inaugurated on Jan. 20.

Electors are typically staunch partisans selected by the parties — if not chosen outright by the nominee’s campaign.