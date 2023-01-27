Emergency crews respond to fire at Riverside mobile home park

Emergency crews responded to a fire reported in McMahan’s Mobile Home Park late Thursday.
According to Riverside dispatchers, the fire was reported at about 10:30 p.m., but the exact address of the mobile home is unclear.
In scanner traffic, crews said that the mobile home was fully engulfed in fire, but they believed people may have been trapped inside.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
