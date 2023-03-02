Middletown man dies after being hit by semi on I-75 in Warren County

A Middletown man is dead after he was hit by a semi truck on Interstate 75 in Warren County near the border with Montgomery County.
Jerry Sprinkle, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Emergency crews responded to southbound I-75 near mile post 40 in Franklin Township at about 7:38 p.m., according to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The highway patrol said that a preliminary investigation found that Sprinkle was walking in the roadway when he was hit by a 2019 Peterbilt tractor-trailer.
Sprinkle died of his injuries at the scene, and the driver of the semi was not injured.
The reason that Sprinkle was walking in the road is unknown.
OSHP said it was assisted on scene by the Franklin Fire Department and EMS, Miami Township Police Department, Butler County Sheriff’s Office and Warren County Coroner’s Office.
The crash remains under investigation.
