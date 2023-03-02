X
Dark Mode Toggle

Middletown man dies after being hit by semi on I-75 in Warren County

Local News
By
Updated 7 minutes ago

A Middletown man is dead after he was hit by a semi truck on Interstate 75 in Warren County near the border with Montgomery County.

Jerry Sprinkle, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency crews responded to southbound I-75 near mile post 40 in Franklin Township at about 7:38 p.m., according to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The highway patrol said that a preliminary investigation found that Sprinkle was walking in the roadway when he was hit by a 2019 Peterbilt tractor-trailer.

Sprinkle died of his injuries at the scene, and the driver of the semi was not injured.

The reason that Sprinkle was walking in the road is unknown.

OSHP said it was assisted on scene by the Franklin Fire Department and EMS, Miami Township Police Department, Butler County Sheriff’s Office and Warren County Coroner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation.

In Other News
1
Prosecutors say Householder hatched bribery scheme at Washington...
2
Small fire evacuates large apartment building in Dayton
3
Dayton, Cincinnati, Columbus shatter high temp records for today
4
Woman flown to hospital after crash between vehicle, bicycle in...
5
Washington Twp. leader who just left for Sinclair, switches to Butler...

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top