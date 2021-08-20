Employee residency among potential ordinances on Xenia ballot

“I don’t think there’s any appointed officials that are saying we think this is a good law or bad law,” Fisher said. “Simply, the law says we can’t do this.”

Finance director and Xenia native Kevin Duke said that his residency has no bearing on his commitment to the city.

“We are invested in this community. Many of my neighbors are invested in this community,” he said. “So I do take exception to those type of accusations.”

The Ohio Supreme Court ruled in 2006 that municipalities were prohibited from making residency requirements a condition of employment. The Xenia city charter has not been updated since 1998.