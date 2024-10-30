Employee treated for smoke inhalation after heavy fire at Kettering parks building

A Kettering parks employee was treated for smoke inhalation following a fire at a maintenance facility Wednesday afternoon.

No other injuries were reported, said Kettering Fire Department Battalion Chief Brett Davenport said.

Around 2 p.m. Kettering firefighters responded to a fire at 3170 Valleywood Drive.

Crews arrived to heavy fire in a detached storage barn.

Firefighters immediately began defensive fire operations and are working to control any hotspots, Davenport said.

It’s not clear what is being stored in the barn, but there was some fertilizers which prompted the department to contact the Ohio EPA and Dayton Regional Hazmat. Davenport said there are no concerns regarding the fertilizers.

Crews are working with the parks department to get heavy machinery to remove pieces of metal from the barn and allow the fire department to investigate further.

While the fire spread quickly, Davenport said firefighters were able to respond aggressively and quickly get flames under control.

Additional information about was caused the fire was not available.

