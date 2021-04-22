Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for 82-year-old Franklin County man

A statewide Endangered Missing Adult Alert was issued Wednesday night for an 82-year-old Reynoldsburg man.
Bob Hasson drove away from his residence at 2:20 p.m. and did not return. He suffers from dementia and law enforcement is concerned for his safety.
He stands 5 feet, 9 inches and weighs 150 pounds with gray/brown hair and hazel eyes.
He drives a white 2007 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with Ohio plates CQS 5106.
Anyone who spots him or his pickup truck should call 911 or the Ohio Attorney General Missing Persons Unit at 1-866-693-9171.